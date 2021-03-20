Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 309,124 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,307,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,124 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 3.32% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $134,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $73,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000,000 after acquiring an additional 227,024 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,033,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,806,000 after acquiring an additional 309,714 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 606,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,295,000 after acquiring an additional 84,085 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHR stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average is $58.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.