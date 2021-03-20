Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,885 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,028,491 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of NIKE worth $140,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,690,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $239,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,038 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,389,260 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,601,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,833 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in NIKE by 4,417.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 847,125 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $119,843,000 after acquiring an additional 828,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 237.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,085,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $136,240,000 after acquiring an additional 764,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. HSBC raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of NKE opened at $137.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

