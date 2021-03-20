Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,809 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.16% of The Southern worth $102,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Southern by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,019,000 after purchasing an additional 83,061 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 89,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.85. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.