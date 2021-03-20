Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,705,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,117 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.18% of U.S. Bancorp worth $126,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $57.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

