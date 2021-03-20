Stifel Financial Corp Has $116.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $116,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock opened at $351.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.05. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.