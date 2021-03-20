Stifel Financial Corp Has $90.49 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,808 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.23% of Digital Realty Trust worth $90,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 30,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Raymond James reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.30.

Shares of DLR opened at $133.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

