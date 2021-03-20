Stifel Financial Corp Has $95.85 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,771 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,747 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of The Boeing worth $95,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after purchasing an additional 775,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after purchasing an additional 331,409 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $255.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.32. The stock has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $93.56 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.08.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

