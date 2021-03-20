Stifel Financial Corp Has $99.40 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,706,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 217,414 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Gilead Sciences worth $99,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,831,000 after purchasing an additional 127,610 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 148,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 66.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.48. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.48.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

