Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,648 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $92,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,908,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,135,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,244,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,450,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $100.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

