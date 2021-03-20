Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,348,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 191,394 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Enbridge worth $75,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB opened at $36.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $36.76.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

