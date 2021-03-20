Stifel Financial Corp Sells 16,727 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,218 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,727 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Target worth $113,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.05.

Target stock opened at $187.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.15 and a 200-day moving average of $171.91. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

