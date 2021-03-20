Stifel Financial Corp Sells 366,996 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,501,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 366,996 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Exxon Mobil worth $144,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

