Stifel Financial Corp Sells 43,230 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,407,154 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 43,230 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.63% of NetApp worth $93,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 34.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,392 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cross Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $72.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.85.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

