STM Group (LON:STM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $30.22

Shares of STM Group Plc (LON:STM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.22 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 31.48 ($0.41). STM Group shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41), with a volume of 65,943 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £18.42 million and a P/E ratio of 14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.17.

About STM Group (LON:STM)

STM Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Gibraltar, Malta, Jersey, Spain, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Corporate Trustee Services, Pensions, Life Assurance, and Other Services. The company offers retirement, estate and succession planning, and wealth structuring services.

