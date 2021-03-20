Storj (STORJ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $60.23 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Storj token can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001541 BTC on exchanges. Storj has a total market cap of $228.18 million and $60.23 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Storj has traded up 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Storj Profile

Storj is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,326,755 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

Storj Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

