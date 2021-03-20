StormX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.29 Billion (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. StormX has a market cap of $537.05 million and approximately $1.29 billion worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StormX has traded 323.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StormX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0646 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00051503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.01 or 0.00654039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00069699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024505 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00034336 BTC.

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,315,901,032 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

