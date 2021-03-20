Streamr (DATA) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $124.03 million and $11.52 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.34 or 0.00641558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00069359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00024591 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00033910 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,825,679 tokens. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Streamr Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

