StrongHands 24-Hour Volume Hits $5,766.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $5,766.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One StrongHands token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands Token Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,417,457,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,004,262,945 tokens. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

