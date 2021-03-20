Substratum (SUB) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $136,303.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 58.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Substratum has a market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $136,303.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 327.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00051106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.05 or 0.00638090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00069197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024626 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00033603 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.