Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.47

Shares of Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and traded as high as $14.93. Sumitomo shares last traded at $14.82, with a volume of 58,734 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.

