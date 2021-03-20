SUN (SUN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $224.03 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. SUN has a market cap of $122.72 million and $224.03 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN token can currently be bought for approximately $25.32 or 0.00042962 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SUN has traded 43% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SUN alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.88 or 0.00454587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00066219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00140820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00060185 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.72 or 0.00683404 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00074772 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000494 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,343 tokens. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.