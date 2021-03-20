Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,555,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,427 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 3.04% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $74,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. The company had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

