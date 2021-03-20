Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.31 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $42.31 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,692,890 coins and its circulating supply is 311,225,968 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

