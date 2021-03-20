SuperFarm (SUPER) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.84 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 57.4% higher against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $306.23 million and $15.84 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.05 or 0.00005186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $131.55 or 0.00223896 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00030682 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,500,000 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

