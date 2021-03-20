SureRemit Reaches 1-Day Volume of $103,333.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. One SureRemit token can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $103,333.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.54 or 0.00458099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00065003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.00142285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00060391 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.49 or 0.00696831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00074238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

SureRemit Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.