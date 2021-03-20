sUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.41 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $144.41 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.34 or 0.00641558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00069359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00024591 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00033910 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (SUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

