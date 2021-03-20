SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to announce $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.13. SVB Financial Group posted earnings per share of $2.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $21.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.25 to $25.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $23.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.45 to $32.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

SIVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.81.

In other news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total transaction of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,287,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after purchasing an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $112,609,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,148,000 after purchasing an additional 281,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $5.87 on Friday, hitting $544.61. 1,270,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,618. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $577.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

