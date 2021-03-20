Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Tops One Day Volume of $1.59 Million

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Swapcoinz has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $8.76 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.88 or 0.00456659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00066544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00140725 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00060190 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.60 or 0.00660181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00074842 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io

Swapcoinz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

