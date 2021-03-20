Swarm Price Reaches $0.0638 (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Swarm token can now be bought for $0.0638 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swarm has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $35,037.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00050778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00014970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.94 or 0.00636924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00068650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00024738 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Swarm Profile

SWM is a token. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

