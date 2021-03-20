Swerve (SWRV) Price Tops $1.64 on Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Swerve token can now be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00002789 BTC on popular exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $18.66 million and approximately $13.61 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded 22% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.54 or 0.00458099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00065003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.00142285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00060391 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.49 or 0.00696831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00074238 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Swerve Token Profile

Swerve’s total supply is 12,983,546 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,414,791 tokens. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

Swerve Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

