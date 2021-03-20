SwftCoin Reaches Market Cap of $10.97 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $10.97 million and $10.46 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00052190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.18 or 0.00650860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00069813 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00024573 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00034791 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

According to CryptoCompare, “SwftCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

