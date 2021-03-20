SwftCoin (SWFTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.52 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $11.82 million and approximately $13.52 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00050790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.13 or 0.00642872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024745 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. Its launch date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

According to CryptoCompare, “SwftCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

