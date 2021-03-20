Swingby (SWINGBY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.60 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $69.87 million and $2.60 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby token can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.00 or 0.00456597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00066213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.00139606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00060545 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.52 or 0.00683250 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00074914 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Swingby Token Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,192,973 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.