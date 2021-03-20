Swipe (SXP) Reaches Market Cap of $326.36 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $3.73 or 0.00006345 BTC on popular exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $326.36 million and approximately $520.97 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swipe has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe (SXP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 87,536,975 coins. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

