Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYIEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Symrise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Symrise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of SYIEY opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 0.80. Symrise has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

