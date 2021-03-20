SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $18.11 million and approximately $319,327.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One SYNC Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.12 or 0.00391086 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005025 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00026113 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.89 or 0.04589378 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000153 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 136,436,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,785,120 tokens. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

SYNC Network Token Trading

