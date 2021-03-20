Synthetix (SNX) Price Tops $19.86

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and approximately $126.39 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix token can now be purchased for approximately $19.86 or 0.00034074 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00050740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00015026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.80 or 0.00638061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00068863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00024660 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

SNX is a token. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io

Buying and Selling Synthetix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.