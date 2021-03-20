Syntropy (NOIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $162.99 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Syntropy token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syntropy has a total market cap of $162.99 million and $2.83 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Syntropy has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00052860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00014106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.07 or 0.00652506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00069792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00024713 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00034807 BTC.

Syntropy Token Profile

Syntropy is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,225,927 tokens. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.