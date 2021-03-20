Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,772 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Sysco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Sysco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Sysco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $79.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,138.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

