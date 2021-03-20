Tael Price Reaches $0.0621 on Top Exchanges (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Tael coin can now be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $45.75, $24.72, $13.96 and $119.16. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00052034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.68 or 0.00648255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00069737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00024460 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00034683 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

