Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Stake Boosted by Polygon Management Ltd.

Polygon Management Ltd. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 120.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789,390 shares during the period. Takeda Pharmaceutical accounts for 1.8% of Polygon Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Polygon Management Ltd.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $26,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 149,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

TAK traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $19.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,191,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,159. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.76. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $20.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

