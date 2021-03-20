Tap (XTP) Trading Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Tap has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Tap coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $525,272.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00051259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00014334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.93 or 0.00642180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00069271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00024646 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00033833 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

