TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.47. TEGNA posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Huber Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in TEGNA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TEGNA by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 41,072 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 181,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 132,638 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in TEGNA by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 24,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in TEGNA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,462,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,829. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

