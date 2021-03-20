Telcoin Price Down 18.2% This Week (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $352.78 million and approximately $7.98 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00051570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.96 or 0.00661926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00069799 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00024514 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00034406 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

TEL is a token. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,270,110,195 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

