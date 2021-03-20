Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will post $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.67. Teleflex posted earnings per share of $2.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year earnings of $12.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.55 to $12.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.58 to $15.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,646,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex stock traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $401.08. The stock had a trading volume of 327,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $434.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

