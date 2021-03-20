Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Teleflex worth $9,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.60.

NYSE TFX opened at $401.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $401.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.58. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $434.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $711.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

