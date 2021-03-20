Tellor (TRB) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31.67 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for about $49.86 or 0.00084604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $58.90 million and approximately $31.67 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00051299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.64 or 0.00645932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00069449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00024580 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00033993 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,260,691 coins and its circulating supply is 1,181,410 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

