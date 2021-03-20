TELUS (NYSE:TU) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

TU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

NYSE TU opened at $20.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TELUS has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TELUS by 4.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,381,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,254,000 after buying an additional 547,854 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in TELUS by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $304,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,018 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in TELUS by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,564 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,959,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $157,599,000 after acquiring an additional 496,002 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,844,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $120,373,000 after acquiring an additional 740,418 shares during the period. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

