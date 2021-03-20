TELUS (TSE:T) Earns “Buy” Rating from Desjardins

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Desjardins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.14.

T stock opened at C$26.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$19.61 and a 52-week high of C$27.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

