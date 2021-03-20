TENT 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $391,989.00 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, TENT has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and approximately $391,989.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.23 or 0.00460497 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00064684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00142162 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00059114 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.75 or 0.00700918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00073265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000508 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT’s total supply is 33,684,660 coins and its circulating supply is 33,607,568 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.